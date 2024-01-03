Wednesday's ACC schedule will see the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-4.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-4.5) 137.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

NC State has compiled a 4-6-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Wolfpack's 12 games this season have hit the over.

Notre Dame has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 51st in college basketball. It is far below that, 77th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Wolfpack's national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

NC State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.