Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Continue reading for a recap of the top performers, including leaders in multiple statistical categories.
January 3 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Max Strus
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|24
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|22
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|21
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|17
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|16
|Georges Niang
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|15
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|12
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|12
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|12
|Sam Merrill
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|11
January 3 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|19
|Tristan Thompson
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|9
|Georges Niang
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|8
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|6
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|5
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|5
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|5
|Sam Merrill
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|5
|Max Strus
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|4
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|4
January 3 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|7
|Sam Merrill
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|6
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|5
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|4
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|4
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|4
|Tristan Thompson
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|4
|Isaac Okoro
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|3
|Craig Porter Jr.
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|3
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|3
January 3 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|2
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|2
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|2
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Damian Jones
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Tristan Thompson
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Max Strus
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
January 3 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|3
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|2
|Isaac Okoro
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Delon Wright
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
|Max Strus
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
January 3 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Max Strus
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|6
|Donovan Mitchell
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|4
|Georges Niang
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|3
|Caris LeVert
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|3
|Sam Merrill
|Cavaliers
|Wizards
|3
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|2
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|2
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|2
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|2
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Cavaliers
|1
