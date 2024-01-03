In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3

6:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Land High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Statesville High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Mountain High School at Weddington High School