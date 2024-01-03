High Point vs. Radford January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (4-7) meet the Radford Highlanders (4-8) in a clash of Big South teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. Radford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.