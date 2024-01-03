The High Point Panthers (4-7) meet the Radford Highlanders (4-8) in a clash of Big South teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

High Point vs. Radford Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Players to Watch

Lauren Bevis: 16.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakyah Terrell: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Callie Scheier: 5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna Haeger: 6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bukky Akinsola: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.