The Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) meet the High Point Panthers (9-4, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game is available on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Radford Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

  • Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kezza Giffa: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Abdoulaye: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trae Benham: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

  • Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

High Point vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG High Point AVG High Point Rank
192nd 74.6 Points Scored 85.5 19th
83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 71.8 205th
120th 38.1 Rebounds 45.9 1st
203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.4 42nd
126th 8.1 3pt Made 9.6 34th
263rd 12.4 Assists 13.1 218th
127th 11.2 Turnovers 11 113th

