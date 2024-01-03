The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. High Point matchup in this article.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Radford Moneyline High Point Moneyline FanDuel Radford (-1.5) 146.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Radford Betting Trends

High Point has put together an 11-2-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 6-0.

Radford has covered nine times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Highlanders' 13 games this season have hit the over.

