The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.

This season, High Point has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 43rd.

The Panthers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 68.6 the Highlanders give up.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, High Point is 11-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

High Point scores 89.8 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.

The Panthers give up 66.8 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.

Beyond the arc, High Point makes fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.6%) than at home (40.2%) too.

