How to Watch High Point vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.
- This season, High Point has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 43rd.
- The Panthers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 68.6 the Highlanders give up.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, High Point is 11-3.
High Point Home & Away Comparison
- High Point scores 89.8 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.
- The Panthers give up 66.8 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, High Point makes fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.6%) than at home (40.2%) too.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-63
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/22/2023
|Canisius
|W 78-70
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 90-85
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|1/6/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
