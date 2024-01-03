Gates County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Gates County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.