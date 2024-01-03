Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Gaston County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Catawba Ridge High School at South Point High School