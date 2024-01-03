Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Edgecombe County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North East Carolina Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 3

5:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Tarboro, NC

Tarboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarboro High School at Bertie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Windsor, NC

Windsor, NC Conference: Four Rivers 1A

Four Rivers 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Greene Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School