Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Thomasville High School