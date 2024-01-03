Davidson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Davidson County, North Carolina today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
