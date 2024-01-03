Cleveland County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cleveland County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kings Mountain High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
