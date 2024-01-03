The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Hurricanes games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this year.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7500

+7500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Clemson is 34th in the country. It is far higher than that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +7500, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.

Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Hurricanes were +3000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

