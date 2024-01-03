Wednesday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (9-5) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (8-5) at 7:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 64-60 win for South Florida, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The 49ers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 74-64 victory over North Texas.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN U

Charlotte vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 64, Charlotte 60

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

On December 30 versus the North Texas Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in our computer rankings, the 49ers secured their best win of the season, a 74-64 victory at home.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the 49ers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

74-64 at home over North Texas (No. 94) on December 30

69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 150) on December 7

50-38 over George Washington (No. 190) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 239) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 268) on November 14

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Tracey Hueston: 11.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%

11.4 PTS, 47.5 FG% Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

4.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

6.1 PTS, 39 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Olivia Porter: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers put up 63.3 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

At home, the 49ers average 73.2 points per game. Away, they score 56.5.

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 9.1 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than on the road (64.8).

