Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
