In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Ridge High School at A.L. Brown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Central Cabarrus High School