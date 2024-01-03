Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are four games featuring a Big South team on Wednesday in college basketball action.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Winthrop Eagles at Longwood Lancers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Radford Highlanders at High Point Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Asheville Bulldogs at South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
