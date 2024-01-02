The Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC), who have won seven straight. The Demon Deacons are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total is set at 149.5 for the matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -1.5 149.5

Demon Deacons Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 149.5 points.

The average over/under for Wake Forest's matchups this season is 149.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Wake Forest has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Wake Forest's .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Boston College's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 7 63.6% 79.4 160.7 70.8 138.7 142.9 Wake Forest 5 50% 81.3 160.7 67.9 138.7 146.3

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Eagles had 12 wins in 21 games against the spread last season in ACC action.

The Demon Deacons score 10.5 more points per game (81.3) than the Eagles give up to opponents (70.8).

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Wake Forest is 6-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 6-5-0 4-4 8-3-0 Wake Forest 6-4-0 1-2 6-4-0

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Wake Forest 9-7 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 4-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

