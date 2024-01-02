Wake Forest vs. Boston College January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Wake Forest AVG
|Wake Forest Rank
|92nd
|78.9
|Points Scored
|79.9
|80th
|183rd
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|123rd
|168th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|34.7
|260th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|318th
|204th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|102nd
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.3
|269th
|46th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|10.1
|55th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.