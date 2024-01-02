Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
A pair of hot squads square off when the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, winners of seven in a row.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-1.5)
|149.5
|-122
|+102
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston College has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The Demon Deacons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
- The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
