Tuesday's contest that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of Wake Forest. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 76, Boston College 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)

Wake Forest (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Boston College is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Wake Forest's 6-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 8-3-0 and the Demon Deacons are 6-4-0.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 81.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and giving up 67.9 per contest, 109th in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential.

The 34.3 rebounds per game Wake Forest accumulates rank 277th in college basketball. Their opponents record 33.9.

Wake Forest hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.1% from beyond the arc (52nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Wake Forest has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.7 per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (128th in college basketball).

