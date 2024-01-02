Teuvo Teravainen and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Teravainen has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In Teravainen's 37 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Teravainen has a point in 15 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 37 games this season, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Teravainen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Teravainen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 37 Games 5 21 Points 3 13 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

