Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis and Terry Rozier will go head to head when the Sacramento Kings (19-12) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (7-24) at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Hornets vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|795.4
|1406.9
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.8
|45.4
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|-
Buy Sabonis and Rozier gear on Fanatics!
Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Rozier averages 23.6 points, 3.9 boards and 7.2 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.
- The Hornets have a -344 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 121.1 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA.
- The 41.3 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 27th in the league, 3.6 fewer than the 44.9 its opponents grab.
- The Hornets make 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.4 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 35.9% from deep (19th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 39.7%.
- Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.3 per game (18th in league) and force 13.1 (15th in NBA).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis averages 19.4 points, 12.3 boards and 7.5 assists per game, making 59.3% of shots from the field (eighth in league).
- The Kings score 117.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.4 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the NBA. Its opponents collect 43.7 per contest.
- The Kings hit 15.2 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 37.4% rate.
- Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.5 per game (ninth in the league) and force 12.9 (19th in NBA play).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Terry Rozier vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Terry Rozier
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-7.9
|-0.5
|Usage Percentage
|27.9%
|22.5%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.3%
|63.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|6.2%
|19.7%
|Assist Pct
|32%
|32.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.