Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Stanly County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School at West Stanly High School