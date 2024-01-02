Orange County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
High school basketball action in Orange County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Person High School at Cedar Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
