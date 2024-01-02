The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • In games North Carolina shoots higher than 39.7% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
  • The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 107th.
  • The Tar Heels score 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, Pittsburgh has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 122nd.
  • The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Pittsburgh is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tar Heels were better in home games last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Pittsburgh averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (77.8) than away (75.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 3.9 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Pittsburgh sunk fewer 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (36.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 South Carolina State W 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/20/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 62-48 Petersen Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Syracuse L 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 North Carolina - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
1/9/2024 Duke - Petersen Events Center

