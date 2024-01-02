The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 106th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 19th.

The 86.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 21.5 more points than the Panthers allow (64.8).

When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina averaged 78.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).

When playing at home, North Carolina drained 1.1 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule