How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 19th.
- The Tar Heels put up 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers allow (64.8).
- When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).
- When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to when playing on the road (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
