The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.
  • The Tar Heels put up 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
  • When North Carolina totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).
  • Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last year, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • At home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

