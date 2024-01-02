The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 19th.
  • The Tar Heels record 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow.
  • North Carolina has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center
1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

