The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Tar Heels record 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow.

North Carolina has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule