Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) and No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Petersen Events Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Pittsburgh taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

The game has no line set.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-0.9)

Pittsburgh (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Pittsburgh's record against the spread this season is 7-6-0, while North Carolina's is 6-5-0. A total of nine out of the Panthers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game (posting 86.3 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and giving up 73.3 per contest, 237th in college basketball) and have a +156 scoring differential.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.0 boards on average. It records 38.4 rebounds per game, 107th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.4.

North Carolina knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina has won the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 9.8 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

