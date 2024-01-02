Tuesday's game between the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Petersen Events Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-76, with Pittsburgh taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Pittsburgh is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against North Carolina. The two teams are expected to go under the 158.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Line: North Carolina -4.5

North Carolina -4.5 Point Total: 158.5

158.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -200, Pittsburgh +165

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh

Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+4.5)



Pittsburgh (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (158.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Pittsburgh's is 7-6-0. The Tar Heels are 7-4-0 and the Panthers are 9-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams average 166.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +156 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball and are giving up 73.3 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.

North Carolina ranks 107th in the country at 38.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.0 more than the 34.4 its opponents average.

North Carolina connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 36.7% from deep while its opponents hit 33.2% from long range.

The Tar Heels average 105.5 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (171st in college basketball).

North Carolina has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

Pittsburgh Performance Insights

The Panthers' +204 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.5 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (49th in college basketball).

The 42.2 rebounds per game Pittsburgh accumulates rank 19th in college basketball, 9.3 more than the 32.9 its opponents collect.

Pittsburgh hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball) at a 35.0% rate (116th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make, at a 25.3% rate.

Pittsburgh has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (40th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (254th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.