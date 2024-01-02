Moore County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Moore County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Moore High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
