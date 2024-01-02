The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jaccob Slavin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

In four of 37 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:47 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:19 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

