The Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a matchup of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 19.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JJ Starling: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Maliq Brown: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Justin Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Quadir Copeland: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Duke vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank 54th 81.6 Points Scored 77.7 120th 73rd 66.1 Points Allowed 70.1 160th 209th 36.2 Rebounds 37.9 134th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 166th 148th 7.9 3pt Made 7.4 189th 50th 16.4 Assists 13.2 209th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 12.0 197th

