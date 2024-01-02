The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Orange have won five games in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Duke shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Orange are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 213th.

The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange allow (70.4).

When Duke scores more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule