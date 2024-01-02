How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, who have won five in a row.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games Duke shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 126th.
- The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils score are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
- Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke posted 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged in away games (68).
- In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).
- Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
