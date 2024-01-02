How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game winning streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.
- Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.
- The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
- Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (68.4).
- When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
