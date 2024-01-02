The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) carry a four-game winning streak into a home contest against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke performed better at home last season, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than in away games (68.4).

When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule