The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 1-1 ACC) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-2 ACC), winners of five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 125th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils record are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 68.4.

When playing at home, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.5%).

