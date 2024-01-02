Tuesday's game that pits the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-69 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-10.0)

Duke (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Duke has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Syracuse, who is 5-7-0 ATS. The Blue Devils are 6-5-0 and the Orange are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 83.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (88th in college basketball). They have a +200 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Duke wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 214th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.5 per contest.

Duke connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank sixth in college basketball with 109.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Duke has won the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (fifth in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.