Tuesday's game that pits the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-69 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 14.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 152.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -14.5

Duke -14.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -1400, Syracuse +800

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+14.5)



Syracuse (+14.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Duke has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Syracuse, who is 5-7-0 ATS. The Blue Devils have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Orange have a record of 5-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 161.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 83.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +200 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Duke comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is grabbing 36.0 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5 per outing.

Duke hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Blue Devils score 109.1 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

Duke has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.4 per game (fifth in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (135th in college basketball).

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange put up 78.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They have a +104 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Syracuse averages 38.0 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball), compared to the 38.4 of its opponents.

Syracuse makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Syracuse wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.