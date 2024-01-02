The Davidson Wildcats (11-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (3-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 74.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Explorers allow.

Davidson has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

La Salle's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.

The Explorers put up 60.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats give up.

La Salle is 3-6 when scoring more than 52.5 points.

When Davidson allows fewer than 60.8 points, it is 10-0.

The Explorers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Explorers have given up.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG%

11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule