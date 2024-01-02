Chatham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Chatham County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaforth High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.