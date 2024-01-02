The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

  • The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 10% higher than the 36.3% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Charlotte has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.
  • The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 56th.
  • The 49ers score an average of 68.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.2 the Mustangs allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.2 points, Charlotte is 4-3.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Charlotte scored 5.7 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (64.6).
  • The 49ers conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (65.7) last season.
  • At home, Charlotte knocked down 8.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.9). Charlotte's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.5%) than on the road (39.2%) as well.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Richmond L 64-56 Robins Center
12/22/2023 Greensboro W 91-44 Dale F. Halton Arena
12/29/2023 @ Stetson L 79-75 Edmunds Center
1/2/2024 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida Atlantic - Dale F. Halton Arena
1/10/2024 Tulsa - Dale F. Halton Arena

