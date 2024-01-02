The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brendan Lemieux find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Lemieux has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:48 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

