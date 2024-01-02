Can we expect Andrei Svechnikov scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Svechnikov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:48 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 16:07 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:33 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

