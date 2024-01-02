Alamance County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Alamance County, North Carolina today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.