The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) will attempt to end a seven-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Charlotte is 5-14 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at ninth.

The Hornets' 110.6 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-10 when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets put up 109.1 points per game, three less than on the road (112.1). On defense they allow 119 points per game at home, 4.9 less than on the road (123.9).

Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (119 per game) than on the road (123.9).

This season the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than away (25.9).

Hornets Injuries