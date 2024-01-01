The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to end a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSE. The over/under is 227.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -14.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 19 of 30 outings.

The average over/under for Charlotte's outings this season is 232, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.

Charlotte has gone 13-17-0 ATS this season.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win six times (22.2%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +800.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has an 11.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 14 41.2% 115.3 225.9 110.3 231.7 226.1 Hornets 19 63.3% 110.6 225.9 121.4 231.7 229.2

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 5-5 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of the Hornets' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 6-9-0).

The Hornets' 110.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 110.3 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 9-8 ATS record and a 7-10 overall record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Hornets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 13-17 1-0 17-13 Nuggets 15-19 0-0 14-20

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Hornets Nuggets 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 9-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-1 7-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-0 121.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.3 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 5-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-9 2-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.