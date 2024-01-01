Hornets vs. Nuggets January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (18-10) clash with the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.
- Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He's making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
- P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this year.
- The Hornets are receiving 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Brandon Miller this season.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 26.3 points, 9.4 assists and 12.3 rebounds per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 38.9% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Gordon averages 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 boards.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
Hornets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Hornets
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.7
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
