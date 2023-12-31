Wake Forest vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (10-3) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.
The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 66-59 victory against Marshall in their last outing on Thursday.
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 79, Wake Forest 60
Other ACC Predictions
- Boston College vs Duke
- Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech
- Notre Dame vs Syracuse
- Clemson vs North Carolina
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- The Demon Deacons' best win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 153) in our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons took home the 66-59 win at home on December 21.
- Wake Forest has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Seminoles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Marshall (No. 153) on December 21
- 51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 10
- 94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 188) on November 20
- 75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 230) on November 6
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 58.4 FG%
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.2 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per outing (158th in college basketball).
